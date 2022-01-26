The Falls City varsity girls basketball team won its last two home games, marking one final win for 2021 and yet another to kick off the new year.
In their Dec. 30, game against Charlotte, the Beaverettes easily took the win from the Trojans, 40-31.
On Tuesday, Jan. 4, Falls City kept its momentum up, gaining another win against the Brackett Tigers, 76-19.
The game’s top scorers were Cayla Albers with 38 points, Mylee Soliz with 16, Tindel Dziuk with 11, Sydney Wiatrek with four, Klarisa Moehrig with three and Camber Pipes and Karlee Wuest with two.
The Beaverettes, now 14-10 overall, are next scheduled to play Sabinal in an away game on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 5 p.m.
