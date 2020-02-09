By James Ratcliff
Countywide contributor
FALLS CITY – In the second wave of District 30-2A action, the Falls City Beaverettes picked up a pair of road victories against Refugio County teams.
On Friday, Jan. 24, Falls City defeated Refugio, 48-37. According to coach Brian Osuna, Abbie McReynolds led the charge with 10 points. Cloey Hons had nine points, and Tindel Dziuk, Courtney Lyssy, and Katelyn Dzuik each threw in seven points.
Last Tuesday, Jan. 28, the Beaverettes traveled to Woodsboro and routed the Lady Eagles, 85-25.
Hons had a team high 22 points; Dziuk threw in 16 points; Lyssy had 13 points, and Sheleigh Blocker scored 10 points.
The Beaverettes (21-8, 7-1) hosted Three Rivers last Friday, Jan. 31. They will have rematches at Port Aransas and at home against Pettus this week.