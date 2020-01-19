FALLS CITY – Last week, the Falls City Beaverettes had a pair of crucial games in 30-2A.
On Tuesday, Jan. 7, Falls City earned a road win at Three Rivers, 47-32. Sheleigh Blocker led the Beaverettes with 11 points, and Abbie McReynolds had 10 points.
However, on Friday, Jan. 10, Falls City fell at home to Port Aransas, 39-31. Statistics for that game were not available by press time.
This week, the Beaverettes (17-7, 3-1) will travel to Pettus on Tuesday, Jan. 14, and return home on Friday, Jan. 17 against the Kenedy Leopards. Both games are scheduled to tip off at 6:15 p.m.