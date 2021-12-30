The Tilden Classic basketball tournament was held Thursday, Dec. 9 - Saturday, Dec. 11, with several area and surrounding teams competition for the championship title. By the time the dust settled, the Falls City varsity girls took home second place.
On Thursday, Dec. 9, the Beaverettes first faced off against Carrizo Springs in an extremely close game, winning by a mere point, 32-31.
Next up, Falls City went up against San Isidro and won by a confident 20 points. 59-39.
The Beaverettes began Friday, Dec. 10, playing Orange Grove in another competitive bout, ultimately taking the win, 36-31.
Falls City next met Thorndale on the court in yet another offensive battle. The Beaverettes once again won by a single point, 24-23.
After an undefeated streak, the Beaverettes went up against Pleasanton for the title. In the end, Falls City fell in an 11-point loss, 40-29.
Falls City seniors Mylee Soliz and Cayla Albers were both named to the Tilden Classic Girls All-Tournament team.
