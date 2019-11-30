FALLS CITY – Though football season still continues, the Falls City varsity girls basketball team opened their season earlier this month against some of the larger schools in the area.
On Saturday, Nov. 9, the Beaverettes tipped off their 2019-2020 campaign on the road as they faced Pleasanton.
In the end, the Lady Eagles defeated the Beaverettes, 52-49
According to Falls City head coach Brian Osuna, Falls City was led by senior Sheleigh Blocker with 12 points. Katelyn Dziuk and Courtney Lyssy had 10 points each, as well.
The Beaverettes bounced back the following Thursday, Nov. 14, as they traveled to Devine to take on the Arabians.
Falls City scored their first victory of the season, in a 52-50 thriller.
Dziuk led the Beaverettes with 18 points, Blocker and Cloey Hons had seven points, and Mylee Soliz and Tindel Dziuk had six points apiece.
Tuesday, Nov. 22, the Beaverettes had their first home game as Navarro came to town.
The Lady Panthers proved to be rude guests, and defeated Falls City, 63-52.
Blocker had 12 points, while Hons had 11 points. Lyssy scored nine, while Abbie McReynolds had eight points.
Last week, Falls City hosted McMullen County on Monday, Nov. 25 and travelled to Shiner St. Paul the next day.
Results from those games will be featured in upcoming issues of the Countywide.