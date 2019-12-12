KARNES COUNTY – In the state quarterfinals, both Falls City and Refugio emerged victorious in their quests for the 2A Division II and Division I titles, respectively.
This week, they will both face familiar foes in the state semifinals.
Falls City Beavers (13-1) vs. Mart Panthers (11-3)
Last year: Falls City lost, 40-13
Rundown: The Panthers’ three losses came against Holland (20-3), Franklin (20-16), and Refugio (48-40).
Their 11 wins were claimed over Bosqueville (52-14), Riesel (72-0), Meridian (68-0), Wortham (63-0), Hubbard (46-6), Dawson (48-6), Frost (40-7), Saratoga West Hardin (81-14), Detroit (53-0), Grapeland (59-8), and Muenster (53-7).
The Beavers will look to avenge their lone defeat of 2018 against Mart.
The winner will go to the 2A Division II State Championship, set for next Thursday, Dec. 19, at 11 a.m., against either the Stratford Elks or the Hamlin Pied Pipers.
Falls City will host a pep rally Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Beaver Dome.
The unbeaten Bobcats, fresh off their 49-12 victory over Holland last week, will face the undefeated San Augustine Wolves this Thursday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. at the Berry Center in Cypress.
In their last meeting in 2017, the Bobcats defeated the Wolves, 63-21.