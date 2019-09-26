Beavers capitalize off strong second half to win over Eagles

FALLS CITY – Despite an even first half, the Beavers pitched a second half shutout to claim a 35-14 win over the Boerne Geneva Eagles on Homecoming night.
“We made some adjustments at the half, and our defense found a way to shut them down,” Falls City head coach Britt Hart said.
“We knew going into this game against Boerne Geneva that we had to play them hard.
“They’re favored to win their TAPPS division, so this was huge for us.”
Brady Lyssy got the scoring started with under seven minutes to go in the first quarter. He capped a Falls City drive with a touchdown run from four yards out.
Brandon Moczygemba’s kick hit the mark, putting Falls City up 7-0 at that point. Moczygemba was 5-for-5 on PAT attempts in the game.
The Eagles counterattacked with just seconds left in the opening period to knot it up at 7-7.
In the second quarter, the Beavers and Eagles traded possessions before Falls City retook the lead.
The Beavers capped another drive with a one-yard touchdown run by Lyssy to go up 14-7 with around three minutes left in the half.
The lead did not last long, as the Eagles countered again with a 14-yard touchdown run with under a minute to go. The score stood at 14-14 at the break.
The lone score of the third quarter was a major one for Falls City.
With under a minute on the clock, Lyssy broke free for a 70-yard touchdown run. That put the Beavers up 21-14 going into the fourth quarter.
A touchdown each by Lyssy and Grant Jendrusch sealed Geneva’s fate in the fourth quarter, as Falls City scored 21 unanswered second half points to take the win. Lyssy finished the night with 229 rushing yards, to go with Jendrusch’s 72 yards.
On defense, Adam Lyssy led Falls City with 13 total tackles, Jacob Hofauer had eight tackles, including two for loss and two sacks, and Tanner Soliz and Tay Yanta each recovered a fumble.
This week, the Beavers close out non-district play on the road at Nixon-Smiley.
“Nixon’s always been a tough place for us to play at,” Hart said.
“They’ve got a good team this year, and we have to keep up the momentum going into the bye week and district after that.”
Kickoff is set for Friday, Sept. 28, at 7 p.m.