PFLUGERVILLE – In their third meeting since 2010, the Falls City Beavers and the Bremond Tigers had one of the closest duels in the 2019 season.
When the smoke cleared, the Beavers emerged with a 35-28 victory to return to the 2A Division II State Semifinals for the second straight year.
Falls City head coach Britt Hart said, “Brady Lyssy just took the game into his hands. Our offensive line held their own, and we were able to run the ball very well.”
Falls City scored first with 6:40 to go in the first quarter. Brady Lyssy would score his first of five touchdowns on the night, with this one from 13 yards out.
Brandon Moczygemba kicked the ensuing extra point to put it at 7-0. Moczygemba was 4-of-5 on PAT kicks in the game.
After a roughing the passer call on a 4th down situation, the Tigers took advantage to tie up the game with 3:20 on the clock.
This left it at 7-7 at the end of the opening quarter.
The Tigers then took the lead with just 1:10 to play in the second quarter. This was on a 16-yard pass. Bremond stayed ahead 14-7 at halftime.
Just 19 seconds into the third quarter, and after the kickoff, Lyssy broke free on a 67-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 14-14.
The Beavers then retook the lead with 9:55 on the clock, with Lyssy’s third touchdown run. The missed kick left Falls City up by six, 20-14.
Bremond then clawed back into the lead two minutes later to go back up 21-20.
Falls City then reclaimed it with 2:23 to go in the third quarter, as Lyssy punched it in on a one-yard run. Lyssy ran in the two-point conversion to put the Beavers up at 28-21.
Lyssy’s final touchdown came with 3:31 in the fourth quarter, on a short run. With the Beavers up 35-21, the Tigers amounted a comeback.
Though they scored with 2:00 to go to cut it down to 35-28, Bremond came no closer.
The Beavers recovered a late onside kick attempt to seal the win.
Statistically, Lyssy had accounted for 356 of Falls City’s 400 rushing yards. The Beavers had five pass completions for 48 yards. On defense, Grant Jendrusch and Kevin Jendrusch had 10 tackles each, and both had a tackle for a loss.
Alex Hofauer and Jacob Hofauer had a sack apiece, and Grant Jendrusch had an interception as well.
This week, the Beavers will get a long-awaited rematch in the 2A Division II State Semifinals.
Falls City faces the 11-3 Mart Panthers, the defending State Champions, for the second consecutive year. In the last Semifinal, Mart defeated Falls City, 40-13, en route to the title.
The Beavers will return to The Pfield in Pflugerville for this showdown, and will be the Home team once again.
“Mart’s quarterback is back, he was hurt for a lot of last year. We know they’re a great team, they’re the defending state champs. We’ve been looking forward to this.”
Kickoff is set for Thursday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m.
The winner will face either the Stratford Elks or the Hamlin Pied Pipers for the 2A Division II Championship next Thursday, Dec. 19, at 11:00 a.m. in Arlington’s AT&T Stadium.
James Ratcliff is a high school sports contributor for The Karnes Countywide. He can be reached at 830-216-3864.