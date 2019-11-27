BUDA – In the 2A Division II Area round, the Falls City Beavers overcame some defensive hurdles and defeated the Chilton Pirates, 40-7.
With the win, the top-ranked Beavers move to 11-1 overall, and claim their 12th consecutive Area Championship.
Falls City head coach Britt Hart said, “Our linebackers did a great job with the defense. We knew we had to be ready for their cut blocks.
“That’s something we really can’t prepare for in practice due to risking an injury, but we adjusted to the game. Once we were able to push them inside a bit more, we were able to shut them down.”
The Beavers drew first blood just 23 seconds into the ball game. On the first play from scrimmage, Jaxson Pipes threw to Brady Lyssy for the 61-yard score. Brandon Moczygemba kicked the extra point to make it 7-0. Falls City was 5-of-6 on extra points on the night.
The Beavers added to their lead with 6:15 to go in the first quarter, as Lyssy scored on a two-yard run. The Beavers led 14-0, which stood through the rest of the first quarter.
The Pirates got their only score of the game at the 10:32 mark of the second quarter.
Following a Falls City fumble, Chilton capitalized off of the turnover with a touchdown pass and extra point. That cut the Beavers’ lead in half, but they would come no closer.
Falls City’s only touchdown of the second quarter came with 6:40 on the clock, as Lyssy scored his third touchdown of the game. The missed PAT left the Beavers ahead 20-7 at the break.
The Beavers added three more scores in the second half to put the game out of Chilton’s reach.
At the 8:15 mark of the third quarter, Lyssy scored on a 26-yard run for his fourth touchdown of the game. J
ust under five minutes later, Grant Jendrusch punched it in on a one yard run. Falls City led 34-7 heading into the final frame.
The coup de grace came with 7:23 to go, as Lyssy scored his fifth touchdown. That put the final tally at 41-7.
Statistically, Pipes had 101 passing yards on three completions.
The Beavers as a team had 342 rushing yards on 49 carries. Lyssy accounted for 212 of those yards on 26 carries.
Cody Arrisola led the Falls City defense with 17 total tackles, including one for a loss. Kevin Jendrusch had 14 tackles, and McKade Hartmann had eight tackles, with one for a loss, and a fumble recovery.
Jacob Hofauer had a 10-yard sack, and Lyssy bagged an interception.
This week, the Beavers will face a brand-new foe, the 9-3 Granger Lions, in the Regional round. Granger defeated Bruni, 55-15, in their Area round matchup.
“They’re a young team, with a lot of sophomores. They like to run the ball out of multiple looks, and their quarterback is very smart with his plays. We have to have a great week of practice and preparation.”
The game will take place at Canyon High School in New Braunfels, and Falls City will be the designated away team. Kickoff is set for Friday, Nov. 29, at 7 p.m.
James Ratcliff is a high school sports contributor for The Karnes Countywide. He can be reached at 830-216-3864.