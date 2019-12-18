PFLUGERVILLE – In a long-awaited state semifinals rematch, the Falls City Beavers battled the Mart Panthers for a trip to the state championship.
In the end, the result was the same as last year, as the Panthers took advantage of the Beavers’ miscues to hand them a 28-8 defeat.
With the loss, the Beavers finish their season at 13-2 overall.
“My coaches and me, we prepared for this game as best we could,” said Falls City head coach Britt Hart. “We were brought here by our ground game and our defense. I saw no reason to stray from that.”
The Panthers lead 22-0 at halftime, and led 28-0 before Falls City got on the board.
That happened with 5:27 to go in the fourth quarter, as Brady Lyssy capped an 80-yard drive with a four yard touchdown.
Lyssy ran in the subsequent conversion to put it at 28-8.
“Our ten seniors, they led this team. I got here when they were all in eighth grade, and they’ve been the heart and soul of this team all year.”
Stastistically, the Beavers defense surrendered 91 passing yards, and 285 rushing yards. Penalties were far and few between, with the Panthers flagged three times for 25 total yards, and the Beavers had one 15-yard penalty. Grant Jendrusch led with 16 total tackles, with Kevin Jendrusch tallying 14 tackles, McKade Hartmann had 13 tackles, and Tay Yanta totaling 10 tackles, including one for a loss.
Though Falls City has been eliminated, there is still one final mySouTex.com area team playing for a state championship.
The unbeaten Refugio Bobcats will face the Post Antelopes at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, this Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. for the 2A Division I title.
“Coach (Jason) Herring will have his bunch ready. We’ll see if they get it done.”
Next season, the Beavers will remain in 2A Division II, but the upcoming UIL Realignment could see the return of familiar district foes.
“I think Yorktown will be in our district coming up, and maybe Louise will be back with us too. There’s no telling were the UIL will put everyone else in our current district for the next time, but we’ll see.”
