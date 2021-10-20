After a near three-week hiatus, the Falls City Beavers returned to the gridiron for a District 16-2A Division II showdown with the Yorktown Wildcats.
The Beavers were able to take advantage of Yorktown’s turnovers to put the game out of reach early, and take a 50-12 victory. Falls City moved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in district.
The Beavers’ first score was before the offense took the field. Cole Thomas took a Yorktown punt and went 50 yards for the score. Luke Shaffer’s kick made it 7-0 with 9:50 to go in the first quarter.
Shaffer was 5-of-7 on extra point attempts in the game.
Moments later, Yorktown answered back with a completed touchdown pass, but Falls City blocked the PAT to keep it at 7-6.
Falls City scored twice more in the first quarter, on an end zone fumble recovery by Peyton Ehrlich and on a passing touchdown from Shaffer to Grant Jendrusch, to go up 20-6.
Early on in the second, the Beavers recovered a Yorktown fumble and moved the ball to the Wildcats’ 26 yard line. With five minutes left in the quarter, Luke Shaffer delivered a completed pass to Grant Jendrusch for another Beaver touchdown, followed by Shaffer making good on the PAT.
With less than a minute left in the first half, Yorktown tried to gain some momentum with a touchdown from a completed pass, but failed at a two-point conversion attempt.
At halftime, the Beavers still held a comfortable lead over the Wildcats, 27-12.
Once the second half commenced, the Beavers returned with a renewed energy, when Thomas saunter into the end zone for a 30-yard rushing touchdown. Moments later, Falls City’s Ernie DeLeon recovered a Yorktown fumble and moved the ball to the Wildcats’ 23-yard line, allowing Shaffer to kick a 40-yard field goal, at the 8:55 mark of the third quarter.
With less than a minute in the third, Arrisola scored another 5-yard rushing touchdown, allowing Shaffer to make good on the PAT. When the third quarter ended, Falls City had the win in sight, 43-12.
Right at the start of the final quarter, the Beavers immediately scored another rushing touchdown with Hunter Crawford getting the honor and Shaffer kicking the extra point.
Shaffer ended the game with 77 passing yards, 10 rushing yards with one touchdown. Arrisola earned 39 yards from five carries with two touchdowns. Thomas rushed 111 yards from 10 carries with one touchdown.
Defensively, Elisha Ermis had nine total tackles, Tristian Niedenberger had six tackles, including three sacks and a forced fumble, and Arrisola and Jendrusch had eight tackles apiece, including a forced fumble by Jendrusch.
Two of FC’s forced fumbles were recovered by Cade Ratliff, who also recorded six tackles. A third forced fumble was recorded by Lane Gisler, and recovered by Ernie Deleon.
The Beavers now sit 5-1 overall and are tied top the district with the team they will face next, Louise.
Kickoff in Louise is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15.