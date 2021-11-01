On homecoming night at Beaver Stadium, the Falls City Beavers played up to their No. 7 state ranking, as they shut down the Runge Yellowjackets, 59-0.
Falls City had four of their touchdowns in the first quarter alone, with Cole Thomas and Grant Jendrusch scoring two touchdowns apiece.
After the Beavers went up 35-0 early in the second quarter, following a pick-six by Thomas, a running clock went into effect for the rest of the game.
Falls City added two more scores, one apiece by Luke Shaffer and Lukas Wiatrek, to take a 47-0 lead at halftime.
With the lead secure, the Beavers added two more touchdowns in the second half with their reserve players to end the game.
Statistically, the Beavers had 323 rushing yards. Wiatrek had 131 rushing yards on four carries. Ernie DeLeon and Tristan Niedenberger led Falls City’s defense with five tackles each.
This week, Falls City will travel to Agua Dulce to face the Longhorns. Last week, Agua Dulce lost to Woodsboro, 21-9.
As for Runge, the Jackets will host the Pettus Eagles for parents night. Last week, the Eagles were shut out by Louise, 42-0.
Kickoff for both games is set for Friday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m.