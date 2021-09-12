In one of the closest Polish Bowl games in recent memory, Falls City came up short to their Pirate rivals, 17-14, in Poth.
The Beavers drew first blood, at the 4:43 mark of the opening quarter. This was as Falls City capped a 71-yard drive with a 1-yard run by Grant Jendrusch, followed by a PAT from Luke Shaffer.
Poth responded on the ensuing possession with a deep touchdown pass and catch. The tie score of 7-7 stood through the rest of the first half, and the entire third quarter.
Business picked up in the fourth and final frame. With 9:08 to go, the Pirates kicked a short field goal to go up 10-7. The Pirates extended their lead to 17-7 with two minutes to go on another touchdown pass.
The Beavers would not go down quietly, as they closed the gap to 17-14 with a final, defiant touchdown pass from Shaffer to Cody Arrisola. The ensuing onside kick was recovered by Poth, ending the game.
Statistically, the Beavers had 209 total offensive yards, with 144 rushing yards on 34 carries, and 65 passing yards on five completions. Cole Thomas led the Falls City running backs with 14 carries and 74 yards.
On defense, Shaffer led the Beavers with eight offensive tackles, followed by JD Sartwelle, Arrisola, and Jaxson Pipes with six total tackles apiece. Thomas and Jendrusch had one sack each.
The Beavers will hit the road once more this week as they take on the 0-2 Stockdale Brahmas. Stockdale is coming off a close, 28-26 defeat at Flatonia.
Kickoff from Bobby Russell Field is set for Friday, Sept. 10, at 7:30 p.m.
Falls City will host Military Appreciation Day at 7 p.m. Sept. 17 before the Beavers home football game against Flatonia.
Military personnel or veterans who are able to attend should call Beth Sartwelle at 830-254-3551 by Sept. 9 so they can be recognized.