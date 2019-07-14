By James Ratcliff Countywide contributor
COLLEGE STATION – On June 27 and 28, the Falls City (FC) Beavers fought through pool play and the Division III championship bracket to claim their best finish at the Texas State 7on7 Football Tournament.
In Pool B, FC went 1-2, with a win over Arp (25-6) and losses to Wellington (35-13) and Brady (21-19).
In the championship bracket, the Beavers fought their way past Tenaha (32-27), Ozona (27-16), and Bremond (40-28) before falling in the Division III Semifinals to Crane (28-20).
The semifinal berth in the state 7on7 tournament was by far the Beavers’ best finish in their five years in it.
Had Falls City defeated Crane, the Poth Pirates would have awaited them in the finals for an impromptu Polish Bowl.
Poth defeated Crane to take the Division III State title.
Beavers athletic director Britt Hart said, “I like to use 7on7 as a tool for developing our kids for the upcoming 11-man season.
“We have some skill positions that need development, but make no mistake, this was the best finish in 7on7 that we’ve had.
“Our seniors really stepped up their game, and some of our younger players did show improvement.”
With 7on7 now concluded, the Beavers turn their attention to the full, 11-man game.
Falls City begins two-a-day practices Monday, Aug. 5.
Their first game of the 2019 football season is Friday, Aug. 30, at Beaver Stadium against Three Rivers.
Team members included Carson Dziuk, Sr., Adam Lyssy, Sr., Darren Lopez, Jr., Cole Thomas, So., Cayden Moy, Jr., Tanner Soliz, Jr., Brady Lyssy, Sr., JD Sartwelle, So., Wesley Molina, So., Jaxson Pipes, So., Cody Cochran, So., Ayden Gates, Fr., Grant Jendrusch, So., Dalton Eaken, Fr., Hunter Crawford, Fr., Brandon Moczygemba, So., Cody Arrisola, So., Kevin Jendrusch, Sr., and Tay Yanta, Sr.
James Ratcliff is a high school sports contributor for The Karnes Countywide. He can be reached at 830-216-3864.