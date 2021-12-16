The Fall City Beavers finished their 2021 season 14-2 after falling to the Stratford Elks in heartbreaking fashion on Thursday, Dec. 16, 39-27.
The Beavers kicked offthe 2A Division II State Championship game, held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, 7-0, after scoring a touchdown and extra point in the first quarter. In the second, Falls City doubled down with two more touchdowns and PATS, but the Elks bounded back with two touchdowns of their own. By halftime, Falls City was up, 21-13.
In the third, Stratford started its comeback, scoring another two touchdowns and PATs, while Falls City could only find the Elks’ end zone once.
In the last quarter, the Elks ended the game with two more touchdowns, while both Falls City’s defense and offense slipped.
