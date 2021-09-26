Beavers flatten Flatonia

On Military Appreciation Night at Beaver Stadium, the Falls City Beavers faced the Flatonia Bulldogs.
Donning their special “gunmetal gray” uniforms for the night, the Beavers put on a defensive clinic, and shut out the Bulldogs, 36-0.
The Beavers avenged their 34-7 loss at Flatonia in 2020 to close the 2021 non-district slate.
The first two scores of the game were on the legs of Cole Thomas. Falls City led 14-0 midway through the second quarter. Luke Shaffer kicked a 35-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to put the Beavers up 17-0.
Midway through the third quarter, Falls City extended its lead to 24-0 on a touchdown run by Shaffer. They followed up with a fourth quarter pick-six from Cody Arrisola to go up 30-0. Arrisola also had a rushing touchdown for the final parting shot.
Statistically, the Beavers had 230 rushing yards, and 28 passing yards. Arrisola led all rushers with 68 yards over six carries. Grant Jendrusch led the defense with nine total tackles, followed by Arrisola with seven total tackles, and Elisha Ermis with six total tackles.
This week, the Beavers will have their open week. Next week, they will begin District 16-2A Division II play at Pettus.
Kickoff from James V. Beauchamp Stadium is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1.