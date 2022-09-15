Beavers gain first win of season

On homecoming night at Beaver Stadium, the Falls City Beavers collected their first win of the 2022 season on Sept. 9.
With the Stockdale Brahmas winning last year’s meeting 12-0, retribution was on the Beavers’ mind.
In the end, the Beavers got their payback with a 32-20 victory to move to 1-2 on the season.
From the start, the Beavers were determined to never let the Brahmas catch up. On the opening possession of the game, Braydon Johnson scored on a 53-yard run. The try for two points fell short, leaving the score at 6-0.
The Beavers continued to press the attack through the remainder of the first half. With more scoring from Johnson, Jacob Swierc and Luke Riojas, Falls City went into the halftime break with a 27-6 lead over the Brahmas.
In the second half, the Brahmas cut Falls City’s lead to two scores at different intervals. But the Beavers’ defense held fast late in the contest. Despite the stadium’s scoreboard not working as intended, the Beavers were right on time with making key stops on defense to deny Stockdale any chance of closing the gap further.
This week, the Beavers will travel to Flatonia for their non-district finale. Kickoff against the 2-1 Bulldogs is set for Sept. 16, at 7:00 p.m.