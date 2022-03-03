With a 59-32 Falls City victory against Stacey in their final district game of the season on Tuesday, Feb. 15, the Beavers secured a spot in the playoffs.
Falls City easily charged ahead in the first quarter, outscoring Stacey 11-6. The trend continued in the second, with the Beavers ending the first half in the lead, 23-15.
In the third, Falls City really caught fire on the offensive side, scoring 25 points against a mere four by Stacey. By the end of the fourth, the Beavers had earned a 27-point lead, easily claiming victory.
The boys ended the regular season 8-4 overall and in district, as they prepared for the bi-district game against Mason on Monday, Feb. 21.
