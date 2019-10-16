Beavers muzzle La Pryor in district opener

FALLS CITY – It did not take long for the Falls City Beavers to explode in their District 15-2A DII opener last week.
With four touchdowns in the first quarter alone, the Beavers shut out the La Pryor Bulldogs, 56-0.
“We were able to run the ball very well, and get that established early,” Falls City head coach Britt Hart said.
“Our kids play very tough and physical from the start. We got physical with La Pryor, and they didn’t want any of it.”
Falls City first took control at the 6:24 mark of the first quarter, as Grant Jendrusch punched it in from one yard out. The failed kick left the score 6-0.
A minute later, Brady Lyssy intercepted a La Pryor pass, leaped over a tackler, and took the ball 27 yards for the score. The two-point run was good, putting Falls City up 14-0.
With 3:47 to go, Lyssy scored on a 19-yard run, with Brandon Moczygemba kicking the PAT. The final score of the first quarter was on another Jendrusch touchdown run, this time from 13 yards out. Falls City’s lead was 27-0 at that point.
Falls City added another three touchdowns in the second quarter.
The first was with 9:50 on the clock as Jaxson Pipes scored on a three yard run. Dametrisse Ellis caught the ensuing conversion pass.
The second was with 2:16 to go as Cole Thomas scored on a 10-yard run.
Afterward, with just 26 seconds left, Thomas caught a touchdown pass to put the Beavers up 49-0 at the break.
The lone score of the third quarter was the last of the game. Carson Dziuk scored on a 25-yard run with under eight minutes to go. Moczygemba’s kick put the final tally at 56-0.
Statistically, The Beavers had 91 passing yards and 404 rushing yards. Brady Lyssy rushed for 101 yards on 10 carries. On defense, Kevin and Grant Jendrusch led the team with nine and eight total tackles respectively.
Lyssy caught two interceptions for 56 total return yards, including the pick-six in the first quarter.
This week, the Beavers host the 1-5 Runge Yellowjackets for their annual “Pink Out” game in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
“Coach (Abe) Vargas and his staff are doing a tremendous job over there,” Hart said.
“They’re a team that won’t quit, no matter if they’re up or down. We’ll just keep doing our thing and we’ll see how things go.”
Kickoff from Beaver Stadium is set for Friday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m.
James Ratcliff is a high school sports contributor for The Karnes Countywide. He can be reached at 830-216-3864.