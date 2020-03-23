FALLS CITY – On Tuesday, March 10, the Falls City Beavers and Karnes City Badgers met on the diamond in a rare, non-district meeting. In the end, the 2A Beavers defeated the 3A Badgers, 6-5.
Karnes City coach Mariano Gonzales III said, “(This is) a tough loss to swallow. But the kids fought hard and played well all night long. We had a bad seventh inning, but I’m proud of the way the kids competed.”
Statistically, the Badgers had 12 hits in their 30 plate appearances. By contrast, the Beavers had seven hits in 25 at-bats. KC pitcher Romeo Cano went six innings with nine strikeouts, three walks and four earned runs before he was relieved by Marc Gonzales.
The Badgers left seven runners on base, whereas Falls City only left three stranded. The Beavers struck out 10 batters and gave up two walks.
On the following weekend, the Badgers took part in the Goliad Tournament, and the Beavers went to the Flatonia Tournament.
