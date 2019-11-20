CORPUS CHRISTI – The top-ranked Falls City Beavers wasted no time in dominating the 2A Division II Bi-District game against the La Villa Cardinals.
Falls City scored twice on interception returns for touchdowns to put the game away early, and cruised to a 70-6 victory.
The two pick-six touchdowns were both returned by Grant Jendrusch, on La Villa’s first two possessions, and before the Falls City offense even took the field for a proper series.
Beavers head coach Britt Hart said, “In all of my 20 years as a coach, I have never seen two interception returns for touchdowns back-to-back like that.
“I have never seen anything like what Grant Jendrusch did.”
After that, the Falls City offense got to work. With 7:41 still to go in the first quarter, Jaxson Pipes threw to Carson Dziuk for the 36-yard score.
Brandon Moczygemba kicked the PAT to put Falls City up 21-0. The Beavers were a perfect 10-for-10 on extra points in the game.
“Between Grant’s touchdowns, and Jaxson Pipes throwing to Carson Dziuk, it set the tone for us early,” Hart said.
Just four minutes later, Pipes threw to Kevin Jendrusch from 14 yards out for his second passing touchdown of the game.
The final salvo of the first quarter came with 57 seconds to go as Brady Lyssy punched it in from one yard out. Falls City led 35-0 after a quarter of play.
The Beavers added another four touchdowns in the second quarter. Lyssy scored on a 25-yard run at the 8:39 mark to extend the lead to 42-0.
Two minutes later, Cole Thomas broke free and scored on a long, 96-yard touchdown run on his only carry of the game.
With 4:39 left in the half, Pipes connected with Kevin Jendrusch for the second touchdown between them. Finally, to cap the first half and following a touchback on an interception by Dametrisse Ellis, Pipes threw to Wesley Molina for the 40-yard score.
That put Falls City ahead 63-0 at the break. From that point on, the Beavers put in their junior varsity players and had a running clock.
Falls City’s final score came with over seven minutes left in the third quarter, on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Molina to Dalton Eaken. La Villa broke the shutout bid a few minutes later, putting the final tally at 70-6.
“We had our JV kids play only eight games this season,” Hart said. “They got some very valuable playing time and playoff game experience in that entire second half.
“It allowed our starters to be well rested after that first half. But, this also allowed me and the coaching staff to see things that we can still improve on going forward.”
The Beavers gained 387 rushing yards on 32 carries, and completed 10 passes for 198 yards. Lyssy ran seven times for 112 yards, and Pipes ended the night 9-of-10 passing for four touchdowns.
On defense, Kevin Jendrusch had nine total tackles, with Grant Jendrusch and Tanner Soliz adding on six tackles each. Tristan Niedenberger had a six-yard sack, and Grant Jendrusch, Ellis, and Thomas picked off two interceptions each.
This week, the Beavers will take on the 7-4 Chilton Pirates in the Area round.
The game will take place at Bob Shelton Stadium in Buda, and Falls City will be the Home team.
“Chilton is a tricky team,” said Hart. “They’ve got a couple of big kids on their line, and some skill position speed. They like to go outside a lot on offense, and they use multiple formations. We’re going to see what we can do to throw them off. Their defense is one of the best we’ve seen so far. Our offense will be tested.”
Kickoff is set for Friday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m.
James Ratcliff is a high school sports contributor for The Karnes Countywide. He can be reached at 830-216-3864.