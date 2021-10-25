Like the cold front moving fast and loud, so did the Falls City Beavers last Friday night.
With all of their damage done in the first half, the Beavers used their defense and patented option attack to shut down the Louise Hornets, 42-0.
Within the first two minutes of the game, Falls City blocked a Louise punt to claim its first score. Luke Shaffer’s PAT hit the mark to put it at 7-0 early.
Shaffer was a perfect 6-for-6 on extra point attempts in the game.
With 4:04 remaining in the first quarter, Shaffer threw to an open Jaxson Pipes for the 83-yard score. The Beavers led 14-0 at the end of the opening frame.
FC scored their remaining four touchdowns in the second quarter alone. Cody Arrisola scored on a short touchdown run, taking five seconds off the clock to begin the quarter.
At the 7:28 mark, Cole Thomas scored on a lengthy 58-yard run. Nearly four minutes later, Shaffer threw to Grant Jendrusch forShaffer’s second passing touchdown of the game.
The final score was made as time expired in the second quarter, on another touchdown run by Thomas.
Throughout the second half, the Beavers let their second and third team players take the field, and kept the Hornets scoreless.
Statistically, the Beavers had 185 passing yards, and 205 rushing yards. Thomas had 73 rushing yards, and 23 receiving yards, and Pipes’ 83-yard catch led all receivers.
Jendrusch and Cody Arrisola led the defense with nine total tackles apiece. Arrisola’s blocked punt led to FC’s first score of the game, and Wesley Molina picked off two Louised pass attempts.
This week, the Beavers (6-1, 3-0) welcome their cross-county rivals, the Runge Yellowjackets, for homecoming night at Beaver Stadium.
Last week, the Jackets (0-6, 0-3) fell to Woodsboro, 18-7, and are still looking for their first win of the 2021 season.
Kickoff is set for Friday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m.