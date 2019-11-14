Beavers shut out Pettus, set for playoffs

PETTUS – In their final tune-up before the playoffs, the Falls City Beaver got over a slow start and shut out the Pettus Eagles, 62-0.
Falls City head coach Britt Hart said, “We had a bit of a slow start to the game, but once we got Jaxson Pipes and the offense into a rhythm, the rest took care of itself.”
Falls City’s first score came several minutes into the game. With under five minutes to go in the first quarter, Jaxson Pipes threw to Grant Jendrusch for the six yard touchdown. Brady Lyssy ran in the two-point conversion.
With 45 seconds remaining, Grant Jendrusch scored on a rushing touchdown of his own, and Lyssy ran in his second conversion.
The Beavers led 16-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Falls City added four more touchdowns to close the first half. The first was just 19 seconds into the second frame, as Lyssy busted loose on a long touchdown run.
Then, with 8:30 to go, Pipes tossed to Cody Arrisola for a 56-yard scored. Just over a minute later, Lyssy broke free on another touchdown run.
Finally, with 4:10 until halftime, Pipes threw to Carson Dziuk for the score.
The Beavers were three-of-four on conversion attempts in the second quarter, and led 46-0 at the break.
Both of Falls City’s remaining touchdowns came in the third quarter, and both were done by the second team and junior varsity units.
“We were very fortunate to have our starters play in the first half, and let our JV and reserve players take over in most of the second half,” said Hart.
“They kept the shutout intact, and they were very happy to do that. This game experience for those younger players will help them down the line.”
Falls City’s defense was led by Nathan Krudwig, who had seven total tackles, including a sack.
Kevin Jendrusch and Tay Yanta had five tackles each, with two for a loss from Yanta, and Darren Lopez had an interception.
This week, the Beavers will enter the 2A Division II Bi-District round.
Falls City will face the 3-7 La Villa Cardinals, the fourth seed from District 16.
The game will take place at Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway, and the Beavers will be the visiting team.
According to Hart, tickets are $6 for adults, and $4 for students. District and UIL passes will also be accepted.
“La Villa’s got some size up front, and their quarterback is a pretty good athlete,” said Hart.
“They did beat Bruni, and Bruni won that district. We’ll just keep working on what we do, and try our best to remain healthy. We can’t take anyone lightly at this point.”
Kickoff is set for Friday, Nov. 15, at 7:30 p.m.
James Ratcliff is a high school sports contributor for The Karnes Countywide. He can be reached at 830-216-3864.