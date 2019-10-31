Beavers spear Trojans in District 15-2A action

CHARLOTTE – Despite the cold winds last Friday, the Falls City Beavers remained hot as they shut out the Charlotte Trojans, 56-0.
The victory moved the top-ranked Beavers to 7-1 overall, 3-0 in 15-2A Division II.
“We had a slow start, but once Jaxson Pipes was able to get into a rhythm, there was no stopping him and Brady Lyssy,” said Falls City head coach Britt Hart.
Just a minute and a half into the game, Brady Lyssy capped Falls City’s first drive with a two yard run. The try for two fell short, leaving the Beavers up 6-0.
Falls City would get their chance at a successful conversion at the 3:41 mark with Brady Lyssy’s second touchdown run. He then ran in the ensuing try for two points to put Falls City up 14-0 through a quarter of play.
The Beavers added four more scores in the second quarter. Just 22 seconds in,Brady Lyssy scored on his third touchdown on a long run after the FC defense forced a fumble on Charlotte’s previous drive. Adam Lyssy caught the ensuing conversion pass from Jaxson Pipes.
At the 10:26 mark, following an interception thrown by Charlotte, Pipes threw to Brady Lyssy for the 48-yard score. The game then reached a scoring lull until 2:52 remained in the half. Brady Lyssy scored his third rushing touchdown, and fifth of the game, on a one yard run to cap a drive. Falls City led 34-0 at that point.
Just over a minute later, Brady Lyssy scored his sixth touchdown of the game, with an 82-yard touchdown run. The Beavers were up 40-0 at the break..
In the third quarter, Falls City added two more scores with a running clock. The first was on the defensive side, as Tay Yanta blocked a Trojan punt and recovered it for the scoop and score. Cole Thomas ran in the ensuing conversion.
The final score was with 3:28 on the clock as Wesley Molina scored on a quarterback keeper, and passed to Darren Lopez on the conversion.
Pipes was 12-of-14 passing for 302 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. The Beavers gained 335 rushing yards, with Brady Lyssy accounting for 206 of those yards on 11 carries for four touchdowns. Brady Lyssy also caught both of Pipes’ touchdown passes and had 163 receiving yards on four total catches.
On defense, Kevin Jendrusch led the way with 11 total tackles, Cody Arrisola had nine tackles, including one for a loss, and Tucker Haws had eight tackles, with two for a loss.
Adam Lyssy had one interception, Jendrusch forced a fumble, and Yanta and McKade Hartmann each bagged a fumble recovery as well.
“I’m proud of the defense for getting the job done and pitching the shutout,” said Hart. “With Tay Yanta, he’s been really working hard all year. It was nice to see him finally get that special teams touchdown, he’s been trying to get one of those for a long time. The linemen are the unsung heroes of the team, and that was great for him to get his name on the score sheet.”
This week, the Beavers will have their final home game of the regular season as they host the D’Hanis Cowboys for Parents’ Night. A win would give Falls City the undisputed district championship for the 11th time in the last 12 seasons.
“Our focus is taking care of business and getting another district championship locked down. D’Hanis has a good ball team, they’ll come after us. We just have to do what we do best and go to work.”
Kickoff is set for Friday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m.
James Ratcliff is a high school sports contributor for The Karnes Countywide. He can be reached at 830-216-3864.