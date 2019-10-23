FALLS CITY – In a cross-county matchup in 15-2A Division II, the Falls City Beavers made short work of the Runge Yellowjackets, as they came away with the 63-14 victory.
However, the win’s significance was magnified beyond that. The win over Runge gave the Beavers their 500th win in school history, dating back to 1949.
Falls City head coach Britt Hart said, “That was the game plan. We wanted to put them away early, and give our younger kids some play time later on.”
Falls City’s first four touchdowns came in the first quarter alone. It began at the7:43 mark as Brady Lyssy scored on a 68 yard run, followed by his own two-point run.
Over two minutes later, Jaxson Pipes threw to Grant Jendrusch for the 52-yard score off a screen pass. Brandon Moczygemba’s kick was true, putting the Beavers up 15-0. Moczygemba was 5-of-6 on PAT attempts.
Lyssy added two more touchdown runs, from two yards and 76 yards respectively, to close out the first quarter.
Just nine seconds into the second quarter, Pipes threw to Wesley Molina for the 18-yard touchdown. After that, the ‘Jackets and Beavers traded possessions until Jendrusch scored from 49 yards out.
That put Falls City up 43-0 at halftime. The Beavers attempted a field goal just prior to the horn, but the kick was no good.
In the second half, both teams started to trade scores. Darren Lopez extended Falls City’s lead to 51-0 with 9:46 to go in the third quarter, with a 17-yard touchdown run and subsequent two-point conversion.
The ‘Jackets got on the board midway through the third quarter. Matthew Rios scored on a 45-yard touchdown run, but the pass for two was broken up.
Falls City then countered with over three minutes left in the third quarter, as Lopez scored his second rushing touchdown, this one from 14 yards out. The Beavers were up 57-6 going into the final frame.
The Beavers put in their junior varsity squad in the fourth quarter, as they did not have a game beforehand. With 5:34 left, the junior varsity offense extended Falls City’s lead to 63-14 following a six yard touchdown run. Just seconds later,
Runge responded on the ensuing kickoff return. Ryan Mendoza scored on a long return for the ‘Jackets to put the final tally at 63-14.
Runge head coach Abe Vargas said, “We were outmatched, but our kids never gave up. That’s what I told them we had to do against a team like Falls City. They didn’t quit.”
Hart concurred with Vargas’ statement, and complimented his counterpart on the job Vargas has done at Runge in his second year on the job.
Pipes was 7-of-11 passing for 156 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. The Beavers gained 454 rushing yards, with Lyssy contributing 176 of them on six carries.
On defense, Nathan Krudwig led Falls City with nine total tackles, with Alex Hofauer and Dakota Barrier netting eight tackles each. Hofauer also had a forced fumble and three sacks for 27 yards, Cole Thomas had an interception, and Tanner Soliz recovered a fumble.
This week, the ‘Jackets return to Janssen Field for a showdown with the La Pryor Bulldogs. La Pryor defeated Pettus, and both teams will seek to gain an edge for playoff positioning.
“La Pryor’s got a good quarterback,” Vargas said. “This game is going to be big in determining who will go to the playoffs.”
As for the Beavers, they will travel to Charlotte to face the Trojans.
Hart said, “Charlotte has some fast skill position players, and they’re very tenacious on defense. It’s always tough to play at Charlotte, and I expect this time to be no different.”
Kickoff for both games is set for Friday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m.