Though their shutout streak was broken, the Falls City Beavers and their rushing attack were more than a match for the Rocksprings Angoras.
After the Angoras struck first, the Beavers took control of the game, as they defeated Rocksprings, 66-20, to claim the area championship.
Scoring throughout the game was conducted by Luke Shaffer, Cole Thomas, Cody Arrisola, Grant Jendrusch, Jaxson Pipes, Cody Cochran, Lukas Wiatrek, and Trey Semlinger. The Beavers led 41-6 at halftime.
The Beavers went on to outscore Rocksprings 25-14 in the second half.
Statistically, the Beavers had 506 total offensive yards. Falls City ran the ball 29 times for 336 yards, with Jendrusch and Thomas accumulating 91 and 89 of those rushing yards respectively. Shaffer was 5-of-6 passing for 170 yards, and Jendrusch caught two passes for 91 receiving yards.
Shaffer was 6-of-7 on extra point attempts.
On defense, Tristan Niedenberger led the team with 11 total tackles, including eight solo tackles. Jendrusch and Arrisola had nine total tackles each, with Arrisola recording a tackle for loss, and Jendrusch recording a sack for five yards.
This week, the 11-1 Beavers will face the 10-1 Eldorado Eagles in the regional round. Last week, the Eagles defeated D’Hanis, 27-14.
Game time and location were still to be determined by press time. Continued coverage of the playoffs will be featured in upcoming issues of the Countywide, and online at mySouTex.com.