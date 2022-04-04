The Falls City Beavers won their Tuesday, March 22, home game against Sabinal, 3-1.
After three scoreless innings in a row, the Beavers brought in three runs with help from a double by Dale Shaffer in the fourth inning, which changed the tide of the game.
Two more scoreless innings followed until the Yellowjackets brought in a run of their own in the seventh, but it was too little, too late.
The Beavers, currently 1-2 overall and 1-0 in district, will next play D’Hanis in an away non-district game on Friday, April 1, at 4:30 p.m.
