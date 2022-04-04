Spt 3-31 Falls City Baseball_1.jpg

Falls City's Dale Shaffer delivers a double in the fourth inning during the Beavers' home game against Sabinal on Tuesday, March 22. (Photo by Corinne Sekula)

The Falls City Beavers won their Tuesday, March 22, home game against Sabinal, 3-1. 

After three scoreless innings in a row, the Beavers brought in three runs with help from a double by Dale Shaffer in the fourth inning, which changed the tide of the game. 

Two more scoreless innings followed until the Yellowjackets brought in a run of their own in the seventh, but it was too little, too late. 

The Beavers, currently 1-2 overall and 1-0 in district, will next play D’Hanis in an away non-district game on Friday, April 1, at 4:30 p.m.



