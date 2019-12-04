NEW BRAUNFELS – On a foggy, windy Black Friday at Cougar Stadium, the Falls City Beavers flexed their defensive muscles and defeated the Granger Lions, 55-8, to advance to the 2A Division II State Quarterfinals.
Falls City head coach Britt Hart said, “We were definitely feeling the energy of the game. Our defense was able to set the tone and get us this important win.
“We played a near-perfect game, but we still want to improve on some aspects.”
After forcing Granger to punt away their first possession, the Beavers got to work quickly.
At the 7:39 mark of the first quarter, Brady Lyssy scored on a two yard run, with Brandon Moczygemba kicking the extra point.
Falls City added their next score two minutes later. This one was on a 25-yard run by Darren Lopez. Another successful PAT put the Beavers up 14-0 at that point.
With just over three minutes left in the first quarter, Lyssy scored his second touchdown of the game, this time from 14 yards out. However, the missed kick left it at 20-0.
With only a few seconds to go in the opening frame, Lyssy added his third rushing score of the game, this one from just a yard out. This put the Beavers up 26-0 to close the quarter.
Falls City added three more scores in the second quarter.
With 7:17 on the clock, Grant Jendrusch scored from just outside the goal line, and Lyssy ran in the two-point conversion to put it at 34-0.
Grant Jendrusch scored his second touchdown three minutes later to put it at 41-0. Jaxson Pipes and Carson Dziuk connected just before the end of the half to put Falls City up at 48-0.
Both teams added one touchdown in the third quarter. Pipes threw to Dziuk for Falls City’s final salvo.
After that, the Lions broke the shutout bid to put the final tally at 55-8.
Statistically, Pipes was 12-of-18 passing for 176 yards and two touchdowns.
The Beavers gained 404 rushing yards on 42 carries, with Lyssy accounting for 209 yards on 12 carries, and Lopez had 112 yards on 10 rushes. Dziuk had four catches for 83 yards.
On defense, Kevin Jendrusch had 10 total tackles, including one for a loss and a fumble recovery.
Grant Jendrusch had eight tackles, with two for a loss, Alex Hofauer had two tackles for a loss, McKade Hartmann had a tackle for a loss, Dametrisse Ellis had a 15-yard interception return, and Tay Yanta had a forced fumble.
“Our offensive line deserves all the credit. Brandon Moczygemba, Tay Yanta, all of them played lights out.”
This week, the Beavers face the 12-1 Bremond Tigers in the State Quarterfinals.
Last week, Bremond defeated Flatonia in overtime, 41-35.
The game will take place at The Pfield in Pflugerville. The Beavers will be the designated Home team.
“Bremond is an explosive and athletic team. I don’t know why they are not ranked, but I believe they are one of the top five or six teams in the state.
“Coach (Jeff) Kasowski has a well-coached team, and they are a program that has been there before. We’re going to have our hands full, and we need to eliminate turnovers.”
Kickoff is set for Friday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m.
James Ratcliff is a high school sports contributor for The Karnes Countywide. He can be reached at 830-216-3864.