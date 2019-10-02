Beavers wrangle Mustangs

NIXON – The Falls City Beavers were unrelenting out of the gate against the Nixon-Smiley Mustangs, as they spoiled Homecoming night with a 63-28 victory to close non-district action.
“This game was one where Jaxson Pipes really found his footing, and we really wanted to open the passing game with him,” Falls City head coach Britt Hart said.
“He made only one miscue with an interception, but he made up for it later.”
The Beavers started the frenzy just over a minute into the game. Pipes threw his first of six passing touchdowns to Grant Jendrusch from 33 yards out.
Brandon Moczygemba nailed the kick after to put FC up 7-0. Moczygemba was 7-of-8 on PAT attempts in the game.
His lone miss came after the next Beaver touchdown, after Pipes connected with Cody Arrisola on a six-yard play at the 7:37 mark.
One minute later, Pipes threw to Carson Dziuk for the 15-yard score. Brady Lyssy ran in the conversion to put the Beavers up 21-0.
The last score of the first quarter occurred with 2:45 to go, with Pipes’ third passing score of the game, this one to Dziuk once more. Falls City led 28-0 at that time.
Just over a minute into the second quarter, Dametrisse Ellis scored on a three-yard run to put it at 35-0.
Ellis recovered a Mustang’s fumble, forced by Kevin Jendrusch, earlier in the half to set up one of Falls City’s scores.
However, with over four minutes left in the half, the Mustangs got on the board with a touchdown and PAT to cut Falls City’s lead to 35-7.
Within the final two minutes of the half, the Beavers added two more scores, both were passes by Pipes, to Darren Lopez and Arrisola respectively.
Between those touchdowns, the Mustangs had a kickoff returned for a score of their own.
The Beavers were up 49-14 at the break as a result of the exchange.
With a running clock in the second half, Nixon-Smiley added a few more scores to close the gap, though the Beavers had the game in hand.
The Beavers’ lone score of the third quarter was Pipes to Arrisola for the second time between them. In the fourth quarter, the Mustangs scored twice while the Beavers added one more touchdown.
This last salvo from Falls City was a touchdown run by Cayden Moy with just a few seconds to go, putting the Beavers over the 60-point threshold for the first time this season.
Pipes was 14-of-21 passing for 303 yards, six touchdowns and one interception.
The Beavers amassed 267 rushing yards as a team, with Lyssy and Lopez accounting for 62 yards apiece.
On defense, Kevin Jendrusch and Tucker Haws led the way with 15 and 11 total tackles respectively. Haws had four tackles for loss as well.
This week, the Beavers will have their bye week. They return to action next week to begin District 15-2A Division II action as they host the La Pryor Bulldogs for Military Appreciation Night.
“It’s always a big deal to host the Military Appreciation Game,” said Hart.
“We have a great opponent this time in La Pryor. Their quarterback is an outstanding athlete, and we have to contain him. I believe this game will determine who will win the district in the end.”
Falls City will don their “Gunmetal Gray” uniforms for the game. Kickoff from Beaver Stadium is set for Friday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m.
James Ratcliff is a high school sports contributor for The Karnes Countywide. He can be reached at 830-216-3864.