Charlotte turns back Yellowjackets 38-8

Coming off the heels of a shutout win over Benavides, the Runge Yellowjackets welcomed the Charlotte Trojans to town.
However, the Trojans proved to be tough customers, as they handed the ‘Jackets a 38-8 defeat.
Runge’s lone score of the contest came within the first half of play. As such, the Trojans led 14-8 at halftime, and never looked back.
In the second half, the Trojans kept Runge out of the end zone, preventing any potential comeback.
This week, the ‘Jackets (1-2) look to close out non-district on a better note as they travel to Bloomington to face the 2-1 Bobcats. Kickoff is set for Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.