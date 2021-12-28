K
arnes City High School Cheer Captain Gabriella Moya was selected as an all American during summer camp training in Corpus Christi by the National Cheerleaders Association to attend the 80th Annual Pearl Harbor Day Memorial Parade in Honolulu, Hawaii on Waikiki Beach.
Top performing cheerleaders were hand selected from across the country to represent their school districts during this event. The squad was assigned an arduous cheer/dance routine to learn at a self pace from home prior to the parade.
The parade route consisted of a 2 mile route down the entire length of Waikiki Beach Boardwalk with approximately 500 team members performing the entire time.
The attendees got the chance to attend the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, the Battleship USS Missouri (BB-39) Memorial and the Aviation museum where they got to meet and take pictures with survivors of that tragic day in history.
Submitted by Karnes City High School