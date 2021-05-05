Collegiate golf on the horizon

Alejandra Hernandez has been working hard toward a golf scholarship since she was 7 years old.
On April 20, she signed her letter of intent to play golf at the University of Houston-Victoria.
She accepted a $32,000 scholarship towards her dream of becoming a registered nurse and helping people.
Russell Weilbacher, who was Hernandez’s coach off and on for 11 years said he knew she had the “it” factor since she a was kid and was happy to see all her hard work pay off.
Her parents beamed with pride and happiness and said it was hard to put into words how blessed they were feeling.
“She’s always been very goal oriented,” said her mother, Bridget. “She played other sports and fought through injuries and kept giving her best and now it’s all paying off and we couldn’t be prouder of her.”
Her father, Joe, who introduced her to the sport, said their mentoring and coaching was effortless because Alejandra always had the drive and passion to succeed.
“She recently just recovered from an Achilles injury and now she’s getting her strength back,” he said. “She achieved her goal of scoring in the mid-seventies at district with a 74 and a 79 before that. We’re excited to see her continue her education and continue playing golf for a university.”
Hernandez said playing in the Ladies Professional Golf Association Junior Tour as well as the Karnes County Junior Golf Association gave her the confidence boost to succeed.
“The little girls tell me that they look up to me and started taking golf more serious because they wanted to be like me,” she said. “It doesn’t put extra pressure on me because I use it to make sure I do my best. I worked hard every day to get here.”
Hernandez said she is ranked first in the region right now and competed in the region IV tournaments, intending to qualify state for the third time in her high school career.
