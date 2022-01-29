The first week and a half in the new year saw all four county schools take the court with successful results.
On Tuesday, Jan. 4, Falls City Beaverettes head coach Brian Osuna earned his 400th career win, as the Beaverettes defeated Brackett, 76-19. The following week, the Beaverettes earned a road victory at Sabinal, 65-50.
At the same time, the Karnes City Lady Badgers continued their tear through District 27-3A. On Jan. 4, the Lady Badgers defeated Natalia, 54-46. Three days later, on Friday, Jan. 7, KC took down Jourdanton, 70-43. On Jan. 11, they went on to defeat Poteet, 43-14.
The Lady Badgers stood at 26-3 overall, 9-1 in 27-3A.
Elsewhere, the Kenedy Lions and Leopards scored home victories over Pettus on Jan. 11, by the respective scores of 48-38 and 56-14.
Runge also took down McDade in District 30-1A action, though no scores were reported at press time.