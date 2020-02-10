By Jeff Osborne
Progress staff
RUNGE – The McMullen County Cowgirls continued their hot streak on the basketball court, storming to a 74-11 win over the Runge Lady Yellowjackets on Jan. 28.
The Cowgirls are ranked No. 6 in the state in the most recent Class A Texas Girls Coaches Association basketball poll.
The Cowgirls jumped out to a 31-6 halftime lead, and held Runge to one point of offense in each of the second and third quarters.
“The Cowgirls used aggressive defense to shut down the Yellowjackets and got several steals that led to several easy baskets,” said MCHS coach Shannon Taylor.
“Offensively Caeli Taylor had the hot hand scoring 38 points, which included seven three pointers.”
In addition to Caeli’s scorching performance on the court, Chloe Taylor also scored in double figures, piling in 10 points, and Caina Sneed added nine.
With the victory, the Cowgirls improved their record to 23-2 overall and a perfect 5-0 in district competition.
McMullen County is scheduled to host the Bruni Lady Badgers on Jan. 30.
