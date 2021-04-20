The beginning of April saw the Falls City and Kenedy varsity golf teams compete in the District 30-2A and 31-2A golf meets, respectively.
For Falls City, both the Beavers and the Beaverettes took home the boys and girls team championships.
Mylee Soliz and Kiara Soto took home first and second place each in the individual girls standings of district competition.
On the boys side, Jaxson Pipes and Elisha Ermis finished in second and third place each in District 30-2A.
For Kenedy, Alejandra Hernandez, Shaina Molina, and Emily Cruz swept the top three individual girls spots in order.
Jaydin Chapa took home the gold in the boys 31-2A individual ranks.
Falls City and Kenedy will take part in the Region IV-2A tournament on April 19-20 (boys), and April 20-21 (girls), at the Lozano Golf Center in Corpus Christi.
Information on area competition will appear in an upcoming edition of the Countywide.