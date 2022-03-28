by Jimmy Willden
Falls City was knocked out of the 2022 UIL Texas Boys 2A, Region 3 and 4 Basketball Championship tournament by Milano, 57-26.
On Friday, March 4, the Beavers faced the Eagles in the regional semi-finals game, with Milano charging out of the gate ready for battle. The Eagles scored 14 points against Falls City’s six in the first quarter, followed by 12 against the Beaver’s 10 in the second.
Falls City ended the first half behind by 10 points.
In the third, Falls City managed to score another five points. Not to be outdone, however, Milano roared back with another 12 points of its own.
By the time the buzzer sounded to end the fourth, the Eagles had garnered a 31-point lead over the Beavers, claiming the victory.
Falls City ended its 2021-22 tournament 11-5 overall and third in district, while claiming bi-district and area championship titles.
