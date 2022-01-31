Falls City added four more wins to its overall record for its varsity basketball teams, as both teams leveled the competition.
The Beavers were victorious of La Pryor in their home game on Friday, Jan. 14, winning 41-18. On Tuesday, Jan. 18, the team won once again, against the Stacey Eagles, 50-48.
The Beaverettes also confidently won against La Pryor on Friday, 66-25. Their Tuesday, Jan. 18, away game was won by forfeit.
The boys now sit 4-1 for the season; the girls hold a current 17-10 overall record.
Both teams will face Brackett in away district games on Friday, Jan. 28.
