Falls City's Curt Ratliff was named to the Texas High School Coaches Association's football academic all-state first team released recently.
The Beavers' Elisha Ermis and Dalton Eaken were chosen to the football academic all-state second team while Peyton Ehrlich earned honorable mention.
Falls City's Tindel Dziuk and Jules McReynolds were selected to the volleyball academic all-state first team. Cameron Boatright earned second-team recognition.
Nominations for THSCA academic all-state teams are made by each student-athlete’s head coach. The student-athlete must be in good standing with the team, be of good moral character, be a senior, and have an overall grade-point average of 92 or above.