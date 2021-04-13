Though the season ended in February, the Falls City Beavers and Beaverettes varsity basketball teams earned their share of accolades on the 30-2A All-District Teams.

The following Beaverettes earned these honors:

• Senior Abbie McReynolds, District 30-2A MVP, Academic All-District)

• Freshman Cayla Albers, Defensive MVP, Academic All-District

• Senior Courtney Lyssy, First Team, Academic All-District

• Junior Mylee Soliz, First Team)

• Freshman Madelyn Sekula, Second Team, Academic All-District

• Sophomore Tindel Dziuk, Second Team, Academic All-District

• Senior Kristen Hons , Second Team, Academic All-District

• Junior Sydney Wiatrek, Honorable Mention, Academic All-District

• Junior Arden Gisler, Academic All-District)

• Freshman Camber Pipes, Academic All-District.

The Beavers were named to the following lists:

• Junior Cody Arrisola, First Team

• Wesley Molina, Second Team

• Junior Grant Jendrusch, Second Team)

• Senior Jacob Hofauer, Honorable Mention

•  Junior Luke Shaffer, Honorable Mention

• Senior Tanner Soliz, Honorable Mention.

Recommended for you