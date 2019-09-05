FALLS CITY – Falls City fought both the humidity and the Three Rivers Bulldogs to open their 2019 football campaign at Beaver Stadium. Though the Bulldogs put up a fight, the Beavers scored three touchdowns in the second half to claim a 30-0 shutout victory.
“We had some butterflies early on, but our offense fought through it,” said Falls City head coach Britt Hart.
“Our defense played a solid game against a tough team.”
The first score of Falls City’s season did not come from the offense. With 7:08 on the clock in the opening quarter, Beavers DL McKade Hartmann blocked a Three Rivers punt that rolled behind the end zone, resulting in a safety to put two points on the board.
Falls City then added their first touchdown with 11:11 to go in the second quarter, as Grant Jendrusch punched it in with a three-yard run. Brady Lyssy ran in the conversion to put the score at 10-0. Both teams traded possessions but did not score further in the first half.
Not even one minute into the third quarter, Lyssy scored on a 45-yard run of his own, though the conversion run fell short. This still left the Beavers up 16-0 at that point, and into the final frame.
With 8:37 left in the game, Carson Dziuk scored on a 10-yard run. Dziuk also ran in the conversion to make it 24-0.
The final score of the game happened two and a half minutes later, as Dametrisse Ellis scored from eight yards out. This happened as a result of senior lineman Tay Yanta blocking a Three Rivers punt on the previous play inside the Bulldogs’ 10-yard line.
Statistically, the Beavers gained 334 rushing yards on 44 carries. Lyssy led the charge with 162 yards on 14 carries.
Grant Jendrusch led the Beavers’ defense with 11 total tackles, including seven solo and two tackles for loss. Tanner Soliz and JD Sartwelle also had two interceptions on defense.
“Tay and McKade are the heart and soul of our offensive and defensive lines,” Hart said.
“We keep practicing special teams as the third facet of the game of football, and those punt blocks are what we’ve been working on and will continue to work on.”
For their next game, the Beavers go just seven miles north on Highway 181 for the annual Polish Bowl rivalry game against the Poth Pirates. Poth lost at Randolph in their season opener, 16-12.
In the offseason, Jack Lane Field at Poth had a new turf playing surface installed, and the Beavers will be the first varsity road team to play on it.
“Coach Luna’s got a good team again this year,” Hart said.
“They’re coming off a loss, but that doesn’t mean we can underestimate them at all.”
Kickoff was set for Friday, Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m.
James Ratcliff is a high school sports contributor for The Karnes Countywide. He can be reached at 830-216-3864.