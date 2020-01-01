KARNES COUNTY – On Friday, Dec. 13, the 2019 high school football season in the county came to an end following Falls City’s 28-8 defeat at the hands of the Mart Panthers.
In the end, three of the county’s four teams reached the postseason, with Karnes City being the lone outlier despite their 5-5 overall record.
However, in 2019, the Badgers improved from their 1-9 record in 2019. They defeated Kenedy in the season opener, and had wins over Stockdale, Three Rivers, Cotulla, and Lytle. A home loss to
Randolph ended Karnes City’s season.
The most improved team in the county by comparison; the Kenedy Lions.
Despite dropping their season opener at home to Karnes City, the Lions ended their long losing streak and finished with a 6-5 mark and a bi-district playoff berth.
Their wins came against Louise, Pettus, Runge, Woodsboro, Brazos, and Yorktown. Two of Kenedy’s losses came at the hands of Three Rivers, once in non-district, and again in the postseason.
As for Runge, the ‘Jackets had a brutal non-district slate that culminated in their second consecutive playoff berth.
Runge’s two wins were their most important ones, against Charlotte and Pettus, and led them to a fourth place finish in the playoffs. In the end, the ‘Jackets fell to Bruni in the opening round.
The Falls City Beavers, with a 13-2 mark, were the only team in the county playing into December. Their two losses came to their archrival Poth, and again to Mart.
Their 13 wins were against teams like Three Rivers, Stockdale, Runge, Granger, and Bremond. Plus, the Beavers made the state semifinals five times since 2010.
In the upcoming UIL Realignment, Karnes City will drop back down to 3A Division II, and the other three schools will remain in their current class and division.
The districts and regions will be revealed in early February, and will be in place for the 2020 and 2021 football seasons.
James Ratcliff is a high school sports contributor for The Karnes Countywide. He can be reached at 830-216-3864.