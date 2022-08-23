The wait has ended, and the 2022 football season begins this week across the county. With each team looking to carve their mark in their new districts, the non-district slate begins with a pair of home contests, and a pair of nearby road games.
Falls City at Three Rivers
Last year: Falls City won, 27-13
Though they graduated a significant amount players from 2021’s state runners-up, the Falls City Beavers will start their 2022 campaign on the road against a Bulldogs squad that returns seven starters on offense and six on defense. Under third-year head coach Ramon Soliz, the Bulldogs’ patented slot-T offense totaled 2388 rushing yards last season. With both the Beavers and the Bulldogs relying on their ground game, both defenses will be tested early.
Karnes City vs Odem
Last meeting: 2021 (bi-district), Karnes City lost, 59-25
Both the Karnes City Badgers and the Odem Owls will turn to their seniors on offense to lead the team in 2022. For KC, Treyton Clark returns under center, after amassing 1178 passing yards as a junior. Clark will be joined in the backfield by RB Jeremiah Rivera, who rushed for 829 yards over 137 carries. By contrast, Odem will be led by dual-threat QB Hunter Dawson, who rushed for 1134 yards and passed for 1046 yards last season. With both teams sporting balanced offenses, expect the defense to be a contributing factor as well.
Kenedy vs Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco
Last meeting: 2021 (bi-district), Kenedy won, 41-0
With graduation taking a lot out of the Lions, the offensive and defensive lines will retain the bulk of their returning experience. With four seasons under his belt, head coach Shawn Alvarez looks to keep the Lions’ playoff streak going in 2022. First up for Kenedy is the team they knocked out of bi-district, the Badgers of Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco. With both teams looking to grind it out on the ground, turnovers and time of possession will come into play.
Runge at Pettus
Last year: Runge won, 39-7
Though last year was a challenge for the Runge Yellowjackets, the perseverance and experiences will carry over into 2022. With both teams looking to rebuild and refocus, the early test between the Eagles and ‘Jackets could lay the groundwork for improvement. This season, the ‘Jackets will rely on their underclassmen to gain experience as the season goes on, and turn to seniors such as RB/LB Trent Jones to see them through. After a winless 2021 season, the Eagles and coach Michael Enriquez will look to turn the tide, and will be led third-year starting QB/LB Garett Grayson. Limiting mistakes and fighting past the odds will be the key for both teams in this game, and this season.