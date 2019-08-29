KARNES COUNTY – For the first time in over eight months, the Friday Night Lights have been turned on in Texas once again. This week’s games feature three match-ups all taking place within the county.
Kenedy Lions vs Karnes City Badgers (101st Battle of Hwy. 181)
Last year: Karnes City won, 31-14
Rundown: Last season, this game was the only one Karnes City won. Kenedy is currently on a losing streak dating back to the midway mark of the 2016 season. The Lions are on their third head coach in that span, with former Cuero assistant and George West native Shawn Alvarez taking the helm.
By contrast, KC head coach Jim Wood is starting his ninth season at his alma mater. In the 101st edition of one of the state’s oldest high school football rivalries, both teams will look to turn their luck around to begin their campaigns.
The Badgers and Lions will respectively have senior Brayden Bowen and sophomore Jaydin Chapa starting at QB.
Falls City Beavers vs Three Rivers Bulldogs
Last year: Falls City won, 40-7
Rundown: The Beavers return 13 lettermen from last year’s state semifinalists, including seniors Brady Lyssy and Kevin Jendrusch. Lyssy moves from RB to QB, succeeding 2018 mySouTex.com Player of the Year Keyshawn Johnson (UTSA).
Fifth year head coach Britt Hart said this year’s Beaver squad has 10 seniors suiting up, with the most experience coming from the offensive line and the defensive front seven. Three Rivers, under head coach Arturo Lozano IV, will be looking for payback come Friday night at Beaver Stadium.
Runge Yellowjackets vs Flatonia Bulldogs
Last year: Runge lost, 36-20
Rundown: The ‘Jackets suit up 25 players, up from 18 in 2018, going into season. Second year head coach Abe Vargas said that the team has learned a good deal in the offseason. Daniel Mendoza returns under center for his junior year, with Troy Reynolds in the backfield.
Runge went 3-8 in 2018, with their district wins coming in single-digit margins (21-20 vs Pettus, and 18-14 vs Charlotte). With their first three games of the season at Janssen Field, Vargas said he hopes this year’s non-district slate will be made easier by the early home-field advantage.
James Ratcliff is a high school sports contributor for The Karnes Countywide. He can be reached at 830-216-3864.