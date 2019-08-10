VICTORIA – Registration is now open for the 2019 GBRA Bowhunt at Coleto Creek Park and Reservoir.
Participants must register by noon Friday, Aug. 23.
The bowhunts will be held over 21 consecutive weekends from Oct. 4, to Feb. 23, 2020, and are restricted to the use of archery equipment only. The fee for each hunter is $185 per weekend.
Hunters, selected by random drawing, are allowed to pre-scout and begin hunting their assigned areas on the Friday of their hunting weekend.
The hunting area encompasses 1,500 acres of parkland which are divided into five separate hunting areas. Hunters may apply individually or as an even numbered group of up to 10 participants in each party.
Specific hunt areas will be assigned to each individual or group based on the size of the party and order of the draw.
Hunters are allowed to harvest two antlerless deer, and an unlimited number of feral hogs.
To enter the random drawing for the hunts, hunters may:
•Register online at www.gbra.org/coletocreekpark/bowhunt.aspx;
•send an email to coleto@gbra.org;
•send a postcard with a name, address, daytime phone number, email address and names of those in the hunting party (maximum of 10), preferred hunt date(s), and preferred hunting area if known to GBRA Bowhunt, Coleto Creek Park, P.O. Box 68, Fannin, Texas, 77960; or
•Drop postcards at the Coleto Creek Park office at 365 Coleto Creek Park Road, Victoria.
Only those applicants drawn will be notified of the results.
For information, contact Curtis Seiler at 361-575-6366 or at coleto@gbra.org.