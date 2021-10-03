In the District 16-2A Division II opener, the Runge Yellowjackets hosted the 2-2 Louise Hornets.
However, the Hornets got the final sting, as they shut down the Jackets, 42-0.
Louise led 21-0 at halftime, then doubled their score in the second half. Further stats were not available by press time.
This week, the Jackets will have their open week. They return to district play next week, at Agua Dulce.
As of press time, the Longhorns, like the Jackets, are still seeking their first win of the 2021 season.
Kickoff is set for Friday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m.