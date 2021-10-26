Still seeking their first win of the season, the Runge Yellowjackets hosted the Woodsboro Eagles last Friday.
In a close matchup between the two teams, the Eagles outpaced the Jackets, by the score of 18-7.
The Jackets led 7-6 throughout most of the first half, and into halftime. However, the Eagles added two more scores in the first half, and kept Runge out of the end zone for the rest of the game.
Statistics were not available by press time.
This week, the Jackets (0-6, 0-3) will hit the road to face their cross-county rivals, the Falls City Beavers.
Last week, Falls City (6-1, 3-0) defeated Louise, 42-0.
Kickoff from Beaver Stadium is set for Friday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m.