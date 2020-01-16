BEEVILLE – Area youths are encouraged to attend and participate in the 2020 Open Junior Bull Riding on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m. in the Bee County Expo Center outdoor arena.
Registration fees start at $20 for the Mutton Bustin (65 pounds and under) and increase with each division. Sign-up closes at 6 o’clock that evening.
There is a $10 gate admission for spectators; ages 12 and under can get in for $5; a concession stand will be available.
For more information, contact Kandy Hennig at 361-876-1551.
Bee County Junior Livestock & Homemakers Show is a nonprofit organization, and all funds raised will be used to support the youth who participate in the BCJLHS.