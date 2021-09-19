After a close loss in this year’s Polish Bowl, the 1-1 Falls City Beavers rebounded in a big way as they faced the 0-2 Stockdale Brahmas.
Led by four rushing touchdowns by Grant Jendrusch, the Beavers used their patented option attack to keep the Brahmas winless on the season, with a score of 34-12.
Jendrusch’s first touchdown came just five minutes into the game, for FC’s lone score of the first quarter.
Just seconds into the second quarter, the Beavers extended their lead on a short touchdown run by Luke Shaffer. Shaffer also made four PAT attempts in the game.
Stockdale got on the board midway through the second quarter. The Beavers led 14-6 at the halftime break, following an attempted 48-yard field goal from Shaffer that fell short.
Midway through the third quarter, Falls City extended its lead to 21-6, capping a drive that led to Jendrusch’s second rushing touchdown. Stockdale bounced back seconds later on a trick play, to cut the lead down to 21-12.
However, that was as close as the Brahmas got. Falls City added two more Jendrusch touchdowns to seal the seal.
Statistically, the Beavers had 302 total rushing yards, and 106 passing yards. Cole Thomas had 112 rushing yards, and Shaffer had nine pass completions.
This week, the Beavers return home for a Military Appreciation Night showdown with the Flatonia Bulldogs.
Flatonia is coming off its first loss of the season, a 31-0 shutout from a team Falls City is all too familiar with; the Mart Panthers.
Kickoff from Beaver Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17.