Falls City senior Reagan Johnson set a state record, as she claimed a gold medal at this year’s UIL State Track and Field Meet at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
Johnson finished the 2A girls 300-meter hurdles with a time of 43.70 seconds, a full second ahead of the silver medalist. Also from Falls City, sophomore Cayla Albers finished seventh in the 2A girls shot put, with a throw of 36 feet, 5 3/4 inches.
Finally, to close the 1A meet, the Runge boys 4x400 relay team took seventh place in the race, with a time of 3:38.60.
The Yellowjackets were represented by freshman Jacob Garcia, sophomore Colbin Gutierrez, junior Trent Jones, and senior Gavin Gutierrez.
The boys team state champions and runners-up were: 1A, Turkey Valley, first, 51 points; Cross Plains, second, 50. 2A, Refugio, first, 77; Hamilton, second, 47. 3A, Brock, first, 55; Breckenridge, second, 33. 4A, Wimberley, first, 56; Argyle, second, 31. 5A, Fort Bend Marshall, first, 64; Lancaster, second, 42. 6A, Humble Summer Creek, first, 70; Duncanville, second, 60.
The girls team state champions and runners-up were: 1A, Ackerly Sands, first, 44; Cross Plains, second, 40. 2A, Haskell, first, 60; Panhandle, second, 58. 3A, Universal City Randolph, first, 86; Fairfield, second, 59. 4A, Canyon, first, 70; Stephenville, second, 43. 5A, Fort Bend Marshall, first, 75; Mansfield Timberview, second, 61. 6A, Lewisville Flower Mound, first, 68; Alvin Shadow Creek, second, 40.