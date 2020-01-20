KARNES CITY – Tuesday, Jan. 7, the Karnes City JV Boys Basketball team earned a hard-fought victory against the Cotulla Cowboys, with a 28-20 final score.
This now brings the JV boys overall record to 10-1 on the season.
Chris Cordaway led the team with 16 points, and Joseph Valdez scored eight points.
According to coach Chuck Cook, “Jacob Valdez, Austin Pacheco, and Treyton Clark provided excellent defense and rebounding throughout the game as well.”
The JV Badgers took on Jourdanton at home last Friday, Jan. 10. They will play on the road this week, at San Antonio St. Anthony this Tuesday, Jan. 14, and at Luling, on Friday. Jan. 17.